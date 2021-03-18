Davenport woman arrested on meth charges by Mercer County Sheriff's deputies

Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Davenport woman on meth charges Wednesday.

According to a news release issued Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 17 just west of Aledo.

A police dog was used to sniff the vehicle, and the dog picked up a scent of methamphetamine.

Rebecca M. Anders, 20, is charged in Mercer County Circuit Court with one count of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years.

Anders was being held Thursday night in the Mercer County Jail on a bond of $15,000 or 10%.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30 in Mercer County Circuit Court.

In 2018, Anders pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-second offense, a serious misdemeanor, during a hearing in Scott County District Court. She was sentenced to one year on unsupervised probation and 240 days in the Scott County Jail with all but 60 of those days suspended.

In 2016 she pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to one count of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-first offense. The charge is a serious misdemeanor under Iowa law. She was sentenced to serve one year on unsupervised probation and 120 days in the Scott County, with all but 17 of those days suspended.

