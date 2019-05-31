The Mark, May 2004
Seeing one of the world's best-selling and most innovative, daring and beloved artists, David Bowie — who died three years ago at 69 — was a “once-in-a-lifetime chance to see one of rock and roll's biggest influencers,” said veteran Davenport drummer Marty Reyhons.
“An icon of British rock that could flawlessly re-imagine himself and he made it cool! I went with a whole host of friends. My wife, Christine, was a huge fan. It was so fun seeing her face in awe as he came out on stage. He opened his 26-song set with 'Rebel Rebel' and ended it with 'Heroes.' He encored with 'Suffragette City' and 'Ziggy Stardust.' He was amazing.
“His music is timeless. He is super humble with the audience. He just has so many hits. What I mean about reinventing himself is, he approached it as a total reinvention — both music and appearance. He was the total package, from 'Ziggy Stardust' and the 'Spiders from Mars,' to 'Aladdin Sane,' to his look and sound on 'Blue Jean.'”
“It’s almost like he approached each album as 'OK, what character am I going to be, and what kind of music would this character write?'”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.