David Brancik, defenseman
David Brancik, defenseman

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Storm sign Brancik

The Quad City Storm signed defenseman David Brancik to their training camp roster.

Brancik, 27, joins the Storm after playing 13 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and 15 games in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds last season. With the Ice Bears, the Czech Republic native scored one goal and added two assists. With the Thunderbirds, he scored two goals and added nine assists.

Brancik is entering his seventh year as a pro, splitting most of that time between the SPHL and the Federal Hockey League. IN 136 career SPHL games, Brancik has scored 15 goals and added 43 assists for 58 points.

