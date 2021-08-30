David Brancik, defenseman

Storm sign Brancik
The Quad City Storm signed defenseman David Brancik to their training camp roster.
Brancik, 27, joins the Storm after playing 13 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and 15 games in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds last season. With the Ice Bears, the Czech Republic native scored one goal and added two assists. With the Thunderbirds, he scored two goals and added nine assists.
Brancik is entering his seventh year as a pro, splitting most of that time between the SPHL and the Federal Hockey League. IN 136 career SPHL games, Brancik has scored 15 goals and added 43 assists for 58 points.
