8. David Cavanaugh at Cool Beanz
David Cavanaugh at Cool Beanz

David Cavanaugh, whose performance will include slack-key guitar and more, will play 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, Rock Island. Free.

