David Worthington 'was a fighter all the way'

Then, at age 46, David was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. The disease weakened his heart muscle and sapped his energy.

Doctors told him he would live only two to five years without a transplant, but a new heart never came. He was outfitted with a pacemaker and a defibrillator, which would regularly shock his heart back into rhythm.

Those health problems forced him into early retirement, but he stayed positive through faith, becoming a member of Hope Lutheran Church and reading books by Christian authors.

David soon found a second career as a full-time grandfather. He attended countless games and dance recitals, Linnette said, and was the first person his 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren called when they needed homework help.

"I think a lot of that kept him going mentally," Kathy said. "He was very intelligent. I always said David could have been a doctor."

Over the years, David's doctors were amazed by his resilience and even detailed his case in a medical journal article, Linnette said.

"It just didn't make sense to them why he made it all those years without a transplant," she said.