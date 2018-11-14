See Davina and The Vagabonds, a jazz/blues band from the Twin Cities with the Quad-City based special guest Mo Carter & Co. this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

