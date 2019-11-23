You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davina and the Vagabonds
0 comments

Davina and the Vagabonds

4. Davina and the Vagabonds

The Guest List Series at the Redstone Room will feature Davina and the Vagabonds at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. Opening act will be Mo Carter & Co. for this all-ages show. Admission is free. Guest List shows are supported by a grant from the Regional Development Authority. The band draws on influences from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits. The Redstone Room at River Music Experience is a standing-room-only concert venue. A limited amount of seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at River Music Experience, Davenport. Free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News