The Guest List Series at the Redstone Room will feature Davina and the Vagabonds at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. Opening act will be Mo Carter & Co. for this all-ages show. Admission is free. Guest List shows are supported by a grant from the Regional Development Authority. The band draws on influences from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits. The Redstone Room at River Music Experience is a standing-room-only concert venue. A limited amount of seating is available on a first-come first-serve basis.