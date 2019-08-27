Rock Island

Senior | Running back

Nobody has rushed for more yards in the Q-C metro the past two years than Wilson (2,390). The first team all-Big Six and all-Metro performer had three games of 200 yards or more and scored 16 touchdowns.

 

