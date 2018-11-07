Anthony Davis had 32 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in his best game since spraining his right elbow nearly two weeks ago, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended a six-game skid with a 107-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
After missing four of his first five shots, Davis hit his next eight, including two 3s and a two-handed reverse alley-oop jam, while on his way to his first 30-plus point game since New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23.
Jrue Holiday had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while being guarded primarily by brother Justin. Julius Randle and Wesley Johnson each scored 12 points for New Orleans.
Zach LaVine scored 22 and Jabari Parker had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped five of six games. Justin Holiday and Wendell Carter Jr. each scored 17 points, and Carter also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Although Chicago had won its previous game, both teams had largely struggled lately and the game got sloppy at times. New Orleans committed 15 turnover and Chicago 12.
Davis' strong second quarter helped the Pelicans take 58-50 lead into halftime and New Orleans never trailed again, going up by as many as 18 late in the third quarter before Chicago rallied to trim its deficit back to single digits in the final minutes.
LaVine's 30-foot 3 cut New Orleans' lead to 94-88 with less than six minutes to go. But the Bulls never got closer.
Holiday blocked a shot, hit a turnaround fade from 12 feet and added a couple free throws to help put the Pelicans up by nine with 1:30 left and New Orleans held on from there.
NFL
Saints sign ex-Cowboys receiver Bryant: Dez Bryant has found a new team, agreeing to join the already prolific offense of the surging New Orleans Saints.
The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who has been looking for an NFL home since becoming a free agent in April, will now have a chance to catch passes from one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history in New Orleans' Drew Brees.
"There is certainly a skillset that he has that is going to be beneficial. So I look forward to getting to work with him. I look forward to building a rapport with him. I look forward to getting him involved in this offense and just become a complement to all the guys that we already have," Brees said. "He'll be a great addition."
The 30-year-old Bryant and the Saints agreed to contract terms on Wednesday, and it remains unclear to what extent Bryant will play when New Orleans visits Cincinnati on Sunday.
