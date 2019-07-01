Founded in 2015, Dawn and On is a family-friendly, homegrown music festival featuring the area’s best local and regional talent that plays music ranging from rock to jam to reggae to bluegrass at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St, Rock Island. Gates open 11 a.m., with continuous music noon until midnight. Admission is $10 at the gate. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to Family Resources, Inc.

Noon Saturday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. $10

