Daytona 500 runs late into the night after lengthy delay

A weather delayed that stretched out almost six hours left the Daytona 500 running late into the night Sunday.
The race resumed just after 8 p.m. Central and was still running at press time.
Denny Hamlin won the opening stage of the race, showing he's got a car good enough to become the first to win “The Great American Race” three straight years.
Hamlin moved to the front shortly after the race restarted following the lengthy weather delay. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch stayed in line behind him until getting shuffled back on the final lap of the stage, which took more than seven hours to complete.
Ryan Preece was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric. Christopher Bell was sixth while Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and Cole Custer rounded out the top 10.
Only 28 of 40 cars remain on track, with 23 of those still on the lead lap.
Kevin Harvick was out front when the race restarted under caution with 185 laps remaining.
NASCAR's signature event was halted after 15 laps because of lightning and then heavy rain and led to several drivers making fast-food runs outside the track.
Sixteen cars were involved in a huge crash just one lap before the stoppage caused by lightning in the area. Track officials were forced to clear the motorsports stadium, sending socially distanced fans into a crowded space.
The Big One hit 14 laps into the race, triggered when Aric Almirola turned into pole-winner Alex Bowman and started a 16-car pileup.
Christopher Bell started the melee when he pushed Almirola too hard near the front of the field and forced the Stewart-Haas Racing driver to bobble as he tried to avoid a slide. Almirola ended up turning right into Bowman. Their contact cause others to collide, sending them spinning and skidding through grass and mud. Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch were among those involved.
"We were just getting pushed too hard too early," Almirola said. "It's a long, long race. "Man, we were in a fine position, just sitting there, riding around in the top two, three and (Bell) just came with a big run and hit me really hard in a bad spot and it turned me to the right and tore up our race car and ended our Daytona 500 way too early," Almirola said.
Hendrick Motorsports had put Bowman and Byron on the front row.
Newman was nearly killed in a horrific accident on the last lap of last year's Daytona 500. Newman walked away safely on Sunday and even checked on Busch as he sat in his Chevy.
With radar showing a lengthy delay, at least three drivers hit the road to grab some grub.
Drivers Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick, who was involved in the big pileup, used the red flag to refuel, giving new meaning to fast food. The drivers left the track and made quick trips across the street to grab some grub.
Briscoe posted a picture on social media of him wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru at Panda Express. Chastain posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald's, a sponsor. Reddick sat down inside Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie, saying "some much needed comfort food."
Derrike Cope was the first driver knocked out of the race, out after only three laps, an ignominious end for the 62-year-old driver who won the 1990 Daytona 500.
Cope made his first Daytona 500 start since 2004 and 15th overall. Cope appeared to have a cut tire on the No. 15 Chevrolet he drove for Rick Ware Racing.
Cope was forced to the garage on the third lap as fans and crews saluted the late Dale Earnhardt by holding up three fingers in tribute for the 20th anniversary of his death. Cope zipped past Earnhardt, who blew a tire with a mile to go, to win the 1990 Daytona 500.
Cope had two wins in 428 career Cup starts.
There was also plenty of action even before the green flag dropped on the race.
Bubba Wallace's car failed inspection twice and was forced to start at the back of the field.
The car chief for 23XI Racing was ejected as punishment. The No. 23 Toyota passed inspection on the third try.
Wallace drives a new entry owned by NBA great Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. He had been slated to start in the third row. Instead, Wallace will be one of 10 drivers who had to drop to the back of the pack during pace laps.
Nine others already lost their starting spots because of modifications made after NASCAR's twin 150-mile qualifying races Thursday. Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski and front-row qualifier William Byron switched to backup cars because of wrecks. Same for Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain.
Martin Truex Jr.'s team had to change a radiator and oil cooler. Erik Jones's team changed an engine.