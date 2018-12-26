Music Venues 003
Davenport band Condor and Jay Bird are the first act to play on the new Daytrotter stage, Monday, January 18, 2016, during the grand opening in the Renwick building in downtown Davenport.

 John Schultz

We broke this news in early June: Daytrotter is done hosting concerts.

Daytrotter's venue, which opened in 2016 on Brady Street in downtown Davenport, ceased live shows because they never proved financially viable, according to Matt Lundberg, senior vice president of Wolfgang's Vault, the New York-based company that owns a majority share of Daytrotter.

"We have never been successful in making an economic go of it," Lundberg said in an interview with the Quad-City Times. "We knew we had to do something. We were losing money every time we were using it."

In addition, several members of Daytrotter's small staff were let go at the time.

The 375-cap venue on the first floor of the historic Renwick Building hosted acts such as Charles Bradley, Dale Watson, Angaleena Presley and Lizzo as well as several festivals.

