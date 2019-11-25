DB Perry Slater, Rock Island 6-0 175 jr.
0 comments

DB Perry Slater, Rock Island 6-0 175 jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Perry Slater

Slater

Free safety had metro-best seven picks, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive TDs. Also had 24 catches for 378 yards, 6 TDs.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News