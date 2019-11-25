DB Simon Weitz, Assumption 6-0 165 jr.
DB Simon Weitz, Assumption 6-0 165 jr.

Team's top cornerback had two interceptions and fumble recovery. He had 18 receptions for 231 yards and kick return for TD.

