The QC Theatre Workshop continues its run of "Dead Man's Cell Phone," a comedy about "lost and found connections in the modern world" written by Sarah Ruhl. Weekend performances are scheduled through Sept. 9 at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 3 p.m. Admission follows a "Pay What It's Worth” pricing policy, in which guests pay after the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. To make reservations and for more information, call 563-823-8893 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org and Facebook.com/QCTheatreWorkshop. 

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, QC Theatre Workshop, "Pay What It's Worth"

