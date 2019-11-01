The 1920s-themed "Decadence on Division" will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The Putnam’s “Prohibition Party” is $75 each for party goers to “swill some hooch” and dance the Lindy Hop. Live and silent auctions and a brief program, along with live entertainment, will be featured. Jazz Age attire is encouraged. For tickets, go to http://www.putnam.org/
6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $75 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.