The 1920s-themed "Decadence on Division" will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The Putnam’s “Prohibition Party” is $75 each for party goers to “swill some hooch” and dance the Lindy Hop. Live and silent auctions and a brief program, along with live entertainment, will be featured. Jazz Age attire is encouraged. For tickets, go to http://www.putnam.org/

6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $75 each.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Load comments