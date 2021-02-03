DeChambeau flattered by role in golf's rule-change proposals

McIlroy said he thought the distance project has been "a huge waste of time and money."

"Because that money that it's cost to do this report could have been way better distributed to getting people into the game, introducing young kids to the game, introducing minorities to the game," he said.

Intent on not targeting player-related factors such as improved athleticism, the governing bodies are instead looking closer at golf equipment as they seek solutions to limiting distances.

Among the possibilities is a local rule that could limit the length of the shaft to no more than 46 inches, down from 48 inches. DeChambeau had been testing a 48-inch driver, though he has yet to use it in competition.

"It's funny, I'm sure there's a lot of excitement about me having a potentially controversial thought on it, but I don't," said DeChambeau, speaking on a video call from Saudi Arabia, where he is competing in the Saudi International on the European Tour starting Thursday. "I think it's a really cool thought process. It's a little flattering, in a sense, because I did talk about that 48-inch driver for so long, and it just didn't work for me the way I wanted it to.

"As it's played out, I think it's really cool to see that there's some change off of the conversations that I've had."