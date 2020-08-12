Decision Day arrives for Suns, Blazers, Grizzlies and Spurs

"The way things have been down the stretch for these games, as tight as it's been, it's been pretty exciting," Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

Memphis guard Ja Morant, when asked by ESPN last month if the play-in tournament format was fair, said "honestly, I don't think so." That's when the Grizzlies had a 3½ game lead on Portland for eighth place; that lead is all gone now.

Portland goes into the final day of the West race a half-game up on Memphis, which is technically ninth because it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with 10th-place Phoenix. San Antonio, in 11th, is also just a half-game back of Portland.

"Just got to out there and perform," Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said. "We're going to wake up Thursday and we're going to be ready to go. We're definitely going to leave it all out on the court. No doubt in my mind."

The play-in series between the eighth- and ninth-place teams after Thursday's games begins Saturday; the No. 9 team must win Saturday and Sunday to advance, the No. 8 team has to win just once.

At stake: A matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers in a West first-round series.