Decks, fencing and other exterior wood finishes should be cleaned and finished regularly to keep them looking good and extend their life. Most high-quality exterior stains and wood finishes will last for two to three seasons.

However, a good cleaning is always in order. A solution of liquid chlorine bleach, powdered laundry detergent and hot water will remove mold and mildew from almost any exterior surface. For best results on wood decks, use a commercial deck-cleaning product that won't damage the finish. If the deck cleaner doesn't do it, try using a commercial deck brightener. If the finish is worn, try light sanding along with a fresh coat of finish.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments