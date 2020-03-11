DEERE & CO

Deere & Company is restricting domestic travel to vehicles for its employees as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States.

There have been 938 confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States as of Wednesday morning, and 29 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization has officially called the outbreak a pandemic.

Deere “puts the health and well-being of its team members, customers, and partners first. We are monitoring the evolving COVID-19 outbreak closely and have put restrictions on all international travel until the threat subsides,” said Jen Hartmann, director of Deere’s strategic public relations.

“In addition to restricting all international business travel and domestic business travel by air or rail to business critical only, Deere & Company has temporarily suspended all international travel from, to and through several locations including China, Italy and South Korea. Domestic travel by vehicle is not restricted.”

The only production pauses for Deere have occurred in China, where operations temporarily closed in January, and have since come back online.

Deere continues to monitor the ongoing effect of COVID-19 on its supply chain and has management processes in place to mitigate any impacts to its business, Hartmann said.

