DES MOINES — The world-famous Iowa State Fair Butter Cow will be featured beside the Waterloo Boy Tractor to celebrate John Deere's 100th anniversary.
Both butter masterpieces will be on display in the John Deere Agriculture Building's 40-degree cooler throughout the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 9-19.
John Deere entered the farm tractor business in March 1918 through the acquisition of the Waterloo Gasoline Engine Co. and has been an integral part of the Iowa State Fair since that time.
A quote from the John Deere Sales Department in 1940 says, "I feel that the machinery and industrial exhibits for 1940 excelled any previous year's display. We consider our Iowa State Fair exhibit to be a very beneficial part of our advertising program, and we will be with you again in 1941."
In 2018, the Iowa State Fair will use more than 50 John Deere tractors and utility vehicles provided by Van Wall Equipment. In celebration of their anniversary, a 1919 Waterloo Boy model N tractor will be on display in the Machinery Grounds at the Iowa State Fair.
Also at John Deere Agriculture Building during the Iowa State Fair are the giant pumpkins, jumbo fruits and vegetables, the Discovery Garden, daily stage presentations and more.
All exhibits will be on display in the 114-year old John Deere Agriculture Building 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair.
