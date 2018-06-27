KAZAN, Russia — Everyone was waiting for Germany to score another late World Cup-saving goal.
It never came.
Instead, the Germans have become the fourth defending champions in the last five tournaments to be eliminated in the group stage following a 2-0 loss to South Korea on Wednesday.
The four-time champions allowed a pair of injury-time goals while knowing a 1-0 victory would have been enough to advance because of the result in the other group match.
"It's very, very hard to put it into words," said Germany defender Mats Hummels, a member of the team that won in Brazil four years ago. "We believed until the end today. Even when it was 0-1, I think we kept trying to turn it all around."
Germany ended up last in Group F while Sweden and Mexico advanced to the round of 16. South Korea was also eliminated despite the victory.
It was the first time Germany has been knocked out in the first round since 1938, though the team was not allowed to enter the 1950 tournament.
"It's a dark day for German football," Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said.
Even in Yekaterinburg, nearly 500 miles away, the Mexican fans expected Germany to score. They were still in position to advance despite trailing Sweden, but they were waiting — some with tears in their eyes — for Germany to do the inevitable and ruin their chances of moving on.
That's when South Korea stepped up.
Kim Young-gwon scored the first goal in the third minute of injury time, a goal that sent the Koreans cheering in Kazan and the Mexicans delirious in Yekaterinburg. Originally called out for offside, the goal was given after video review.
Son Heung-min made it 2-0 in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Neuer came up the field to help his teammates outside the South Korea box. Son tapped the ball into an empty net after a long pass from Ju Se-jong.
Besides Germany this year, France in 2002, Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 were the previous defending champions to get eliminated in the group stage.
"We deserved to be eliminated," Germany coach Joachim Loew said. "For us, this is a huge disappointment. But we have young players who are talented and have the potential to go forward. It happened to other nations before. We need to draw the right conclusions."
All four teams in the group had a chance to advance in games that were being played simultaneously, but Sweden's 3-0 lead over Mexico put Germany in prime position to move on as well -- if the Germans could score against the South Koreans.
That was the problem, for Germany.
Loew had changed his line-up to mix youth with experience, calling back Hummels, Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil while also fielding Niklas Suele and new Bayern signing Leon Goretzka. Suele made his first World Cup appearance as a replacement for Jerome Boateng.
Germany made a nervous start, playing slower than it usually does to avoid being vulnerable on the break. But the strategy did not bring much success in the first half.
The Germans kept peppering the South Korea box with harmless crosses and it was their opponents that came close to scoring from a set piece in the 19th minute after Neuer failed to control a 25-meter free kick from Jung Woo-young. The Germany keeper bobbled the ball and needed to swipe the rebound away from the attackers after a spectacular dive.
The Germans continued at the same pedestrian pace after halftime and Ozil had another poor display, with many of his passes uncompleted.
Sweden 3, Mexico 0: Sweden dominated Mexico to move on to the World Cup knockout round, and thanks to South Korea, Mexico will also advance.
Ludwig Augustinsson volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from close range five minutes into the second half, and captain Andreas Granqvist converted on penalty kick to help Sweden take control Wednesday and win Group F.
Despite the loss, because South Korea beat Germany 2-0, Mexico also advances as runner-up in the group. Mexico has been to the round of 16 for seven straight World Cups.
Mexico's Edson Alvarez had an own goal in the 74th minute.
Once Sweden took the lead, Mexican fans paid more attention to the other game, rooting against Germany, which could have passed Mexico with a victory.
Brazil 2, Serbia 0: Worried no more, Brazil is through at the World Cup.
Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored a goal each Wednesday to give the five-time champions a victory over Serbia and first place in their group.
Brazil struggled in its opening two matches, first held to a 1-1 draw and then needing late goals to win the other. But they controlled this one.
Paulinho gave his team the lead when he met a lofted ball from Philippe Coutinho in the 36th minute. The defensive midfielder let the ball bounce in front of him near the penalty spot and kicked his right leg in the air to tap it over the goalkeeper's fingertips.
Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2: Switzerland has qualified for the round of 16 at the World Cup despite twice losing the lead in a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica, which had already been eliminated.
Costa Rica scored from Bryan Ruiz penalty kick in stoppage time to tie the match on Wednesday night, but it didn't affect Switzerland's progression as the second-place team in Group E.
Brazil topped the group after a 2-0 win over Serbia and will play Mexico. Switzerland will play Sweden.
