Defense lacking as Cyclones blown out

AMES — This is the only time in Bill Self’s memory that he wasn’t sweating bullets in the final minutes of a game in Hilton Coliseum.

His No. 3 Kansas team jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead and never looked back on Wednesday. The Jayhawks thumped the Cyclones 79-53.

With 1:30 left in the game, Iowa State was down 31 points and was within range of its worst home conference loss ever, which was a 29-point loss in 2003 against Kansas.

“We aren’t getting it done defensively,” Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson said. “They were 10-19 from 3-point range and 28-54 from the field. It comes down to defense because if we can’t get stops, then we can’t get out in transition, and that’s a huge part of our offense. That killed us.”

Kansas’ Devon Dotson, Ochai Abaji, David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike were all lights out for the Jayhawks.

The quartet combined for 62 points on 22-36 shooting.

Iowa State only had two players score in double figures. Rasir Bolton has 12 points on 4-14 shooting and Michael Jacobson had 10 points 4-7 shooting.