Defense motion to continue granted in Knox deputy's death

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A judge in Henry County accepted a defense motion for a continuance Monday in the case against a man accused of killing a Knox County deputy in April.

In Henry County Circuit Court, defense attorney Lance Camp said he still had a three-terabyte hard drive from the state police to go through in the defense of Daylon K. Richardson, 23, of Granite City.

Richardson is charged with murder for the vehicular death of Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist last April 29 near Alpha at the end of a chase.

The two murder charges involve striking Weist with his vehicle while the deputy was putting out stop sticks to stop Richardson, who was fleeing police officers from Galesburg. Richardson is also charged with Class 2 felony being a felon in possession of a firearm and Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing.

Judge Norma Kauzlarich granted a two-month continuance to Nov. 15 for another pre-trial hearing.

She also denied a defense motion to restrict extended media coverage, saying she was not going to block the media from this particular case or from having cameras in the courtroom.

Kauzlarich, a Rock Island County associate judge, is hearing the case because Richardson successfully motioned to pick a substitute for both Circuit Judge Terry Patton and Associate Judge James Cosby.