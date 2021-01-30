Defense, second-half shooting key in UNI win

ANDERSON DEBUTS: True freshmen Tytan Anderson of North Scott saw his first minutes as a Panther playing 15 minutes and 18 seconds.

Anderson scored six points, had a pair of steals and blocked a shot.

“That was great,” Jacobson said. “Obviously as a freshmen you don’t want your first year to start with an injury, then a surgery and then rehab, right? That is not how you want year one to go.

“He’s been great. He has such a tremendous attitude and competitive spirit. To get him out there today, he was looking forward to it. He has presence about him and that helped us today.”

PHYFE OKAY: Late in the second half all-conference center Austin Phyfe took a hard fall to the ground and did not return to the game after scoring seven points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

“He is good,” Jacobson said. “It was one of those where you are free falling and that is always a scary situation. You know you are going to land on your back or bump your head.

“But he is good. He was good. I asked Bishop (head athletic trainer Don Bishop) can we him back in? He immediately said, ‘nah, we are going to keep him out.’ We will see how he feels tonight and more importantly tomorrow. If he feels good, he will play. If he does not feel good because of the fall, he is not going to play.”

