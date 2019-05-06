American pop group 98 Degrees plays the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Hear Drew, Jeff, Justin and Nick perform hits like "I Do," and "Give Me Just One Night." Tickets, $30-$65, are available at rhythmcity.com.

