DeJong emerging in Cardinals cleanup role

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Paul DeJong is proving he can be the answer to one of the most pressing spring training questions for the Cardinals.

At the spring's midpoint, DeJong's bat is easing concerns about the lineup void created by the loss of Marcel Ozuna to free agency.

"I know we lost Ozuna and there's going to be some opportunities there in the middle of the order," DeJong said. "Me growing into who I believe I can be as a hitter, my potential, that fits right in with my opportunity this year."

DeJong's four homers entering Saturday's game against Houston had him tied for the Grapefruit League lead. His 1-for-3 performance against the Astros actually hurt DeJong's spring average, dropping it below .500.

It's not that the 26-year-old DeJong hasn't flashed power in the past. Last year he became the first Cardinals shortstop to hit 30 homers in a season. Home runs, however, aren't his focus — either now or during the season.

Both he and the Cardinals realize they will need more than the career-high 78 RBIs he produced last season while primarily hitting fifth or third.