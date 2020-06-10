Democrats say GOP House budget plan ‘abdicates’ Legislature’s responsibility

The budget would boost funding to K-12 schools and regents’ special schools by 2.3%, raise Medicaid programs by $38 million, bolster Hawk-i children’s insurance with $18 million and increase a few other areas of state government.

Mohr said the proposal was in response to projections that lowered expected state tax collections for fiscal 2021 by $360 million.

Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, the committee’s ranking member, said the coronavirus epidemic is presenting many challenges to state government.

It is not the time, he said, for lawmakers to “punt” their budgetmaking and oversight responsibilities in demanding transparency and line-by-line accountability for $7.85 billion in state funds and up to $3 billion in federal assistance.

“In 16 pages, the Legislature is entirely abdicating its responsibility to make a budget, and it is allowing for the governor’s office and executive branch to have an unheard of amount of authority, whether we are in emergency times or not,” Hall said in slamming the omnibus budget bill.

“We are passing on our responsibility, and we are entirely trusting the governor and Department of Management to make these decisions without any fallback or check, should the Legislature disagree with those funding decisions,” Hall said.