Dennis DeYoung, founding member of the band Styx, and his band will perform the entire Styx “Grand Illusion” album, as well as hits “Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away” and more, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets for the all-ages show are $27, $37, $47 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m.