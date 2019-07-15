Denny Laine will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $25 in advance, $30 day of the show. Doors will open 7 p.m. with the concert at 8 p.m. for this show for ages 19 and older. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Laine, co-founded Wings with Paul McCartney, and later went on to a successful solo career. In 2018, he was honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
8 p.m. Saturday, River Music Experience, Davenport. $30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.