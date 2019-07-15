Denny Laine will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $25 in advance, $30 day of the show. Doors will open 7 p.m. with the concert at 8 p.m. for this show for ages 19 and older. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Laine, co-founded Wings with Paul McCartney, and later went on to a successful solo career. In 2018, he was honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

