Deonte Billups, Moline

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The versatile 6-4 wing spurred the Maroons to 23 wins and the Illinois Class 4A sectional final as a junior. In his senior campaign last winter, he led Moline to a share of the Big Six championship.

Billups is Moline's all-time leading scorer (1,676 points) after averaging 24.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in his senior season. He was first team all-state in 4A by the Associated Press and second team by the coaches. Billups is just one of two players in program history to score 700 points in a season.

A three-year starter, Billups signed with Purdue-Fort Wayne. He is averaging 6 points and 4.1 rebounds in about 21 minutes per game off the bench for Purdue-Fort Wayne (8-8).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0