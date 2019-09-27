MUSCATINE – The votes were counted and they did not favor Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan, as the union representing Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies issued a vote of ‘no confidence’ in Ryan.
According to a press release from Teamsters Local 238, reasons for the vote cited include the allegations that the sheriff’s administration consistently favors a chosen group of deputies and has engaged in retaliation against other deputies who speak up for themselves or question Ryan’s actions. The release said this has resulted in an “all-time low in morale” and a high turnover in deputies to the point that staffing is “less than ideal.” The release also cited an incident in which traffic control was not provided for a large funeral, saying Ryan had made statements regarding the incident the union believes were “dishonest and misleading.”
“There have been some morale problems in the sheriff’s office on numerous personnel issues – some of it small and some of it not,” Teamsters 238 trustee and political coordinator Jim Romar said. “There just seems to be constant friction between upper management and the rank and file.”
A ‘no confidence’ vote brings no consequences. Romar explained it is a public statement in which the union doesn’t want the public to lose confidence in the working law enforcement officers.
Ryan did not return a call requesting his comments on the issue.
On Aug. 24, a funeral procession for military veteran and veteran’s advocate Chuck Geertz was not given traffic control after it was requested by the funeral home. In an interview with The Journal, Ryan said he had posted the procession and asked for volunteers but no one was available. According to a communications log, Geertz’s brother Cyle Geertz provided the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors a deputy had requested traffic control and Ryan allegedly told deputies to disregard the request. Cyle Geertz also requested the supervisors investigate whether Ryan broke the law. The supervisors forwarded the information to Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren for more information.
Romar, himself a retired police officer from West Des Moines, said when deputies vote ‘no confidence’ it means the deputies don’t trust the administration to watch out for them and to do the best they can for public safety.
“The rank and file has lost their respect and doubt the truthfulness of the sheriff on any given topic if he would lie to the public about these kinds of things,” Romar said.
Teamsters 238 is currently not in negotiations with Muscatine County for a deputies’ contract. The union represents over 100 law enforcement agencies in the state of Iowa and has about 5,000 members.
Romar said the message should be that the deputies on patrol are not responsible for the actions of the administration.
“When you see us, we aren’t the ones who are untruthful,” he said. “We are the ones that are trying to do the right thing and make sure you are protected and can support us while we are protecting you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.