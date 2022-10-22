Tags
Authorities are pursuing forfeiture proceedings against the boat owned by Thiel Truck Center. It was involved in a double-fatal crash at LeClaire in 2020.
A Davenport man on parole, who later wrote to a Scott County District Judge saying the thought of “prison is terrifying” and that he wanted to…
One person died and two suffered injuries Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge in Jackson County, Iowa.
Frank and Martha Galusha have a sweet potato plant that has taken over their driveway and is creeping for the front door.
A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police said he stabbed a victim multiple times
Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. at 2023 N. Linwood Avenue.
Sugar A La Mode moved to Moline after outgrowing its Milan location, and held a grand opening last week.
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31.
The building at 423 Cody Road in LeClaire most recently housed Great River Antiques. Next week, four new businesses will start the next chapter of the building's history.
A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave because of a criminal investigation.
