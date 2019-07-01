Derek Monypeny will be featured in a show from 8-11 p.m. Friday at Rozz-Tox, 108 3rd Ave., Rock island. Monypeny is an experimental guitarist/ oud /bulbul tarang player who has played in the bands Oaxacan, ALTO! and Sir Richard Bishop's Freak Of Araby Ensemble. He has performed and toured with artists such as Bill Orcutt, Jozef van Wissem, Eva Aguila/Kevin Shields, Arrington de Dionyso, and many others. Opening will be the Marc Hans Showalter/ Bob Bucko Jr collaboration. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 8 and music begins at 9 p.m.

