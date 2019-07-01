Derek Monypeny will be featured in a show from 8-11 p.m. Friday at Rozz-Tox, 108 3rd Ave., Rock island. Monypeny is an experimental guitarist/ oud /bulbul tarang player who has played in the bands Oaxacan, ALTO! and Sir Richard Bishop's Freak Of Araby Ensemble. He has performed and toured with artists such as Bill Orcutt, Jozef van Wissem, Eva Aguila/Kevin Shields, Arrington de Dionyso, and many others. Opening will be the Marc Hans Showalter/ Bob Bucko Jr collaboration. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 8 and music begins at 9 p.m.
9 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.