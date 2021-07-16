DeShawn Tatum

April 1, 2021
Police Department: Rock Island
Location: 3000 block of 11th Street, Rock Island
DeShawn L. Tatum, 25, was shot and killed by Officers Jacob Waddle, Paul Scully and Andrew Lawler after dragging Waddle and Scully behind a stolen vehicle.
Tatum reportedly ran from the officers when they tried to arrest him for outstanding warrents. They chased him to a gas station where he hijacked a car from a nearby woman. He backed the car up into the gas station, hitting Waddle and Scully with the door and dragging them. During this exchange he was shot.
Another officer, Officer Zachary Costas, was part of a foot chase but did not fire his weapon.
State's Attorney Dora Villarreal ruled the shooting justified in April.