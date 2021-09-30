 Skip to main content
Despite increased representation of women of color in the workforce, leadership positions still overwhelmingly male and white
Despite increased representation of women of color in the workforce, leadership positions still overwhelmingly male and white

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, women of color's representation in the workforce has increased, according to McKinsey & Company.

However, there is still a "broken rung" for women of color who try and step into corporate leadership positions. Between entry level and leadership jobs, the representation of women of color drops by 75%. 

Only 4% of corporate leadership are women of color and growth in this area has remained stagnant over the past few years.

