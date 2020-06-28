The chairs rest six feet from one another inside the main parlor at Rock Island's Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home.
In an audio room just off the main parlor, rests a state-of-the-art device used for live-streaming services. In a room designated to receive families set to arrange services for a departed member of the family, there is a hand-written list of memorial services for those affected by the coronavirus and various statewide restrictions. A computer-housed list also exists, but Wheelan owners Dave VanHuizen and Joe Perez are dedicated list-makers, a product of decades of serving Quad-Cities families.
For 90 days, all that surrounds a passing of a love one has changed. Rules for bidding farwwell have been differed in both Iowa and Illinois. In compliance with the CDC guidelines, serves on both sides of the river have had to be adjusted.
In the world of honoring a deceased loved oner, chances are:
Live streaming is used, Facebook live is used and social distancing is observed. even drive-by visitations have been brought into play.
"There have been many changes for the safety of all,'' said Moline's Kevin Rafferty, president of Rafferty Funeral home. Rafferty is a second-generation funeral director, the son the late Larry Raffety. "Those changes are simply in place to make sure saying goodbye to a loved is safe, but dignified. We are here to serve thefamily and honor its wishes.''
It was Rafferty whose funeral home held a drive-by visitation for local scout leader xxxxxx, during Illinois' original shelter in place.
"It worled because we had great cooperation rom the family and scouting volunteers,'' Rafferty said.
Though both stats have experienced chahged and many restrictionsm, have been eased, there are some changes that remain,. Hospital no longer transport the decased to an area for pickup and transport.
"You arer masked, gloved and in a gown,'' Raffery said. "And we know go to the floor to bring the deceased here for preparation. I don't see that changing.''
Our jobs as funeral directors are to serve families whom call on us when a loved one has died. From responding to the initial death call to overseeing and coordinating all of the details we help commemorate and honor the legacy each individual leaves behind. Families rely heavily on clergy, scripture, prayer, music, stories, eulogies, hugs, handshakes and many other expressions of sympathy. They also rely on the support from relatives and friends they have developed relationships with over the years to help get them through a difficult loss. During these last few months of the COVID – 19 Pandemic, things have changed drastically for the families we serve. Many families feel like the lives of their loved ones cannot be properly honored, remembered and celebrated. Due to safety concerns, they have not been allowed in hospitals, nursing homes or other care facilities to spend time with their loved ones before they have died. Many families are larger than 10 people and have shared how unfair it is to see gatherings of other sorts occur in many other capacities, yet not for funerals, visitations or celebrations of life. This has challenged us as funeral professionals to find ways to continue to serve the families of our community. We offer live-streamed funerals, viewings and ceremonies as well as drive-thru visitations to help honor the legacies left behind. There has never been a harder time to be a funeral professional as we assist families through the toughest time in their lives. We will continue offering our professional services in the safest ways possible. We will continue to pray for our families and communities that things will get back to normal soon. To the families who call on us, know we will be doing everything we can to serve you.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
