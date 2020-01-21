Despite protest from citizens, LeClaire votes to increase convenience store size

Despite opposition from members of the public, the LeClaire City Council voted 4-0 to approve the first reading of an ordinance amending the maximum space a convenience store can occupy from 5,000 square feet to 6,5000 square feet.
The decision was made after a public hearing which saw residents speak, accusing the council of making the change to accommodate plans for a Kwik Star gas station and convenience store in the city. The planned location is an intersection of Cody Road and Eagle Ridge.
"When we moved to LeClaire, we bought the property that we bought because we loved the view and the serenity of that location," resident Dennis Coots told the council. Coots is part of a lawsuit against the city by a group of homeowners that began in 2018, when the city had approved a revision of the city's comprehensive plan and rezoned a 3.3 acre property to high-density commercial from its former low-density residential zoning. "We're not opposed to a Kwik Star, but we are extremely opposed to the location of it."
Of the residents who commented at the public meeting, almost all stated their direct opposition to the ordinance. "My concern here is do the adult thing. Adults devise a plan and follow it, children do what feel good," resident Jeff Rose, who is also a party to the lawsuit, said. He criticized the holding of a Planning and Zoning meeting December 26 about the ordinance, saying the city needed to go through its processes rather than rushing through. "Things just don't seem right when the city's making decisions like that."
Mayor Ray Allen asked how the increase from 5,000 to 6,500 would affect Rose and others who were against the Kwik Star. "More traffic coming through there, more people coming through there. More lights, more parking spaces that are required, all those other things," Rose responded. "It's larger, and at what point does it stop?"
Resident Jim Savory also spoke in opposition, saying the development of the gas station and convenience store would have an impact on his home life. "When I sit down on my deck, I will overlook the entire Kwik Star property. I am very concerned not only with the 5,000, I'm concerned about the effect that it will have when we want to sit outside and grill or sit outside and have a cocktail," he said.
After the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Gerard said the ordinance change was to push the balance between residential and commercial properties. "Right now we're heavily reliant on our residential tax base, and it's part of the economic development plan to continue to look for that. Convenience stores are part of that, and clearly the model for convenience stores has changed in the past few years," he said.
Gerard said the change was a small step that is intended to become competitive with the development of convenience stores, which has trended larger.
The council voted 3-1 at its meeting January 20 to approve a letter asking IDOT not to increase speed in four areas in the city.
The four areas IDOT wihes to increase speed are along Cody Road in the vicinity of Woodland Drive, Sycamore Drive, the I-80 westbound ramp and Riverview Heights. Currently at 45 miles per hour, IDOT wishes to increase speed in the area to 50 miles per hour.
In the letter to IDOT, the city cites a variety of concerns, including a major roadway project on Sycamore Drive that is underway in response to housing growth in the area. "This roadway and subsequent growth will bring more vehicle traffic and bike/pedestrian crossings of the four-lane road," the letter reads. "There have already been past and current accidents at this intersection."
In addition to the concerns at Sycamore Drive, the city also lists the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store as well as a multi-use trail planned for the south side of Cody Road as projects that would have an impact on traffic patterns and bicycle/pedestrian crossings of Cody Road.
Councilor John Smith voted against the approval of the letter, saying that he was not in favor of completely rejecting the IDOT proposal to raise the speed limit.
In other business:
- The council voted 4-0 to move the first meeting in February to the date of February 10 due to caucus night on its original date, February 3.