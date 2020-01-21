Despite protest from citizens, LeClaire votes to increase convenience store size

Mayor Ray Allen asked how the increase from 5,000 to 6,500 would affect Rose and others who were against the Kwik Star. "More traffic coming through there, more people coming through there. More lights, more parking spaces that are required, all those other things," Rose responded. "It's larger, and at what point does it stop?"

Resident Jim Savory also spoke in opposition, saying the development of the gas station and convenience store would have an impact on his home life. "When I sit down on my deck, I will overlook the entire Kwik Star property. I am very concerned not only with the 5,000, I'm concerned about the effect that it will have when we want to sit outside and grill or sit outside and have a cocktail," he said.

After the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Dennis Gerard said the ordinance change was to push the balance between residential and commercial properties. "Right now we're heavily reliant on our residential tax base, and it's part of the economic development plan to continue to look for that. Convenience stores are part of that, and clearly the model for convenience stores has changed in the past few years," he said.

Gerard said the change was a small step that is intended to become competitive with the development of convenience stores, which has trended larger.