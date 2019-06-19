Revive rendering

A rendering shows a new commercial development, expected to be completed in 2020, which will feature a medical spa and space for five commercial tenants.

Developers broke ground earlier this month on a new medical spa in Davenport. 

The Group, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists, P.C., and Revive at The Group is constructing a new 6,800-square-foot medical spa, located adjacent to 5350 Eastern Ave., Davenport. An additional 15,400 square feet will be available for lease for up to five retail or commercial tenants, according to a news release. 

Slated to open in January 2020, the new Revive building will include a 12-room medical spa, lounge area and holding rooms. According to the release, product and service offerings include facials, makeup, massage, laser and aesthetic treatments, skin products and tattoo removal. 

Revive's staff includes a team of physicians, nurse practitioners, licensed aestheticians, certified laser technicians and certified cosmetic injectors. 

"With the great success of Revive at the Group, we are excited about the new facility and are confident in Revive’s appeal and approach at becoming the leading medical spa in the Quad-City and surrounding area," said Dave Larson, business administrator, in the release.

The Group Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists, P.C. has served the community for more than 40 years, according to a release. Revive at The Group Medical Spa was established in 2017.  

For more information on leasable space, contract Rick Schaefer with Ruhl Commercial at 563-355-4000.

