DeWitt hosts a party for thousands

Bicycle riders from across the country made a stop Friday in DeWitt, Iowa, on the next-to-last-day of RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

The host city, about 20 miles north of the Quad-Cities, welcomed its thousands of visitors with food and entertainment aplenty.

Friday's ride to DeWitt began in Anamosa and covered 64 miles. It followed the longest single-day journey on the route — 84.7 miles from Waterloo to Anamosa.

On Saturday, riders went through the towns of Charlotte and Goose Lake before concluding the 451.1-mile journey in Clinton, where bikers could dip their front tires in the Mississippi River.

Riders typically begin the seven-day event by dipping the rear tires of their bikes in the Missouri River. but this year's event began in LeMars, about 35 miles from the nearest point of the Missouri.

Overnight stops along the way were in Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo and DeWitt, before the final 31.6-mile ride to Clinton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0