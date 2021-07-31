DeWitt hosts a party for thousands

RAGBRAI rider Mel Miller rests on his bike in front of the main stage where performers play live music in downtown DeWitt.
Marta Mason of Illinois dances to the band The Brat Pack in downtown Dewitt.
Jake Johnson of Colorado grabs a bite to eat after making it to DeWitt.
RAGBRAI biker Abi Kueter, 17, of Des Moines relaxes after making it to downtown Dewitt.
RAGBRAI bikers Amanda Edsall, left, and her coworker, Lee Coons, both of Iowa, rest against Sashollie, a local business in downtown DeWitt, after making it to DeWitt from Anamosa on Friday.
The Brat Pack performs on the main stage for RAGBRAI riders and locals.
Bob Hunt, also known by his stage name Circus Boy, bikes through downtown DeWitt, entertaining RAGBRAI riders.
People wave at RAGBRAI bikers after making it to DeWitt from Anamosa on Friday.
RAGBRAI riders walk past bike art created by locals in downtown DeWitt, July 30, 2021.
Bicycle riders from across the country made a stop Friday in DeWitt, Iowa, on the next-to-last-day of RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
The host city, about 20 miles north of the Quad-Cities, welcomed its thousands of visitors with food and entertainment aplenty.
Friday's ride to DeWitt began in Anamosa and covered 64 miles. It followed the longest single-day journey on the route — 84.7 miles from Waterloo to Anamosa.
On Saturday, riders went through the towns of Charlotte and Goose Lake before concluding the 451.1-mile journey in Clinton, where bikers could dip their front tires in the Mississippi River.
Riders typically begin the seven-day event by dipping the rear tires of their bikes in the Missouri River. but this year's event began in LeMars, about 35 miles from the nearest point of the Missouri.
Overnight stops along the way were in Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo and DeWitt, before the final 31.6-mile ride to Clinton.
