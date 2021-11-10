“I think we have to assume, like anything, like we did last year, right now, we deal with it with the rules that we have."

If the DH does come to the NL for good — it was used for the 2020 pandemic-shortened season — teams believe there will be several ways to fill the position.

“I think if you can have a David Ortiz, every team in baseball will take a guy like that, right?" Anthopoulos said. "And if not, then people like to move guys in an out and so on, so it all depends. I think just like anything else, I think it all depends on the player.”

Anthopoulous wasn’t the only executive to mention Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox star. Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was an assistant GM in Boston for several seasons as Ortiz became a superstar.

“When you have a guy like that, it makes it really easy,” Hoyer said. “If you don’t, it’s a question of whether you have someone just locked in or whether you rotate guys through to get off their legs.”

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo doesn’t anticipate having to scramble if the universal DH is adopted.