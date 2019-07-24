Age: 22
Home: Skokie, Ill.
Career: NCAA Division III All-American and four-time national champion at North Central College … third in Drake Relays 5,000 meters in 2017 and 2018.
This year: First in NCAA Division III indoor 5,000 meters, outdoor 5,000 and outdoor 10,000.
At Bix: Second appearance; 15th in 2018.
