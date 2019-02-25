On Friday, Circa '21 premieres "Diamonds & Divas," a comedy whodunit set in a luxury hotel in France during the Cannes Film Festival. It's the first professional production in the United States of the madcap comedy. Previews start Feb. 27, and the show runs through April 6. Ticket prices include dinner, but show-only tickets are also available. For show times and tickets, visit circa21.com.

7:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Circa '21, Rock Island, $29.26-53.55

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments