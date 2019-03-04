The United States premiere of "Diamonds & Divas," a comedy whodunit set in a luxury hotel in France during the Cannes Film Festival, continues at Circa '21 Dinner Theater, 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, through April 6. Ticket prices include dinner, but show-only tickets are also available. For complete show times and tickets, visit circa21.com.

7:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Circa '21, Rock Island, $29.26-53.55

