The spray ground at 301 E. 4th Ave., Milan, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, June 1 through Aug. 4.

Admission is $3 per person, free for children 2 and younger. Special events and group parties also are available.

For more information, call 309-787-1543 or 309-787-8510.

