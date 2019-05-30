The spray ground at 301 E. 4th Ave., Milan, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, June 1 through Aug. 4.
Admission is $3 per person, free for children 2 and younger. Special events and group parties also are available.
For more information, call 309-787-1543 or 309-787-8510.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.