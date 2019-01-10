Country star Dierks Bentley is bringing his "Burning Man" tour to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Thursday, March 7. The concert, featuring guests Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes, will start at 7 p.m. The hit-maker is known for tunes such as "What Was I Thinkin'," and "Drunk on a Plane." Tickets, $34.75, $54.74, $69.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or at 1-800-745-3000.

