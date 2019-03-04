American Country Music Award nominee Dierks Bentley brings his Burning Man tour to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Thursday, March 7, with special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes. Bentley's latest album is "The Mountain," which is nominated for ACMA Album of the Year. For more information, visit taxslayercenter.com.

7 p.m., Thursday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $34.75-69.75

