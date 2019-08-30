From 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa will present a volleyball tournament at Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Prizes and drawings will be featured. Play starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $120 per co-ed team. You can pay the day of the event or you can pay beforehand through the rescue's PayPal link. To sign up, email . with team name and level of play. Individual players are welcome, too.

9 a.m. Saturday, Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, Davenport. $120 per team.

City Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

