From 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa will present a volleyball tournament at Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Prizes and drawings will be featured. Play starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $120 per co-ed team. You can pay the day of the event or you can pay beforehand through the rescue's PayPal link. To sign up, email . with team name and level of play. Individual players are welcome, too.
9 a.m. Saturday, Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, Davenport. $120 per team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.