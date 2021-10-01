Dillon Fournier, defenseman

Storm bring in NHL draft pick
The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Dillon Fournier to their training camp roster.
Fournier, 27, was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.
He most recently played in the 2016-17 season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel, playing four games and tallying two assists. In 45 career games with the Fuel, the Dorval, Quebec native scored two goals and added eight assists.
Fournier also played 23 games in the American Hockey League with the Rockford IceHogs, tallying three assists.
Fournier was the head coach of the Quad-City Blues of the Midwest High School Hockey League last year.
