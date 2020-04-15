Dine & drink

If you haven’t seen or made the whipped coffee that is all over social media, you are missing out. It is pure, cloud-like, caffeinated bliss.
There are many recipes out there for the beverage, sometimes called Dalgona coffee, but basically, you combine equal parts of instant coffee (even decaf!), sugar (I use Splenda sometimes, too), and hot water — typically, one or two tablespoons of each. Place each of the ingredients in a bowl and whip with a hand mixer or a regular old whisk until it’s light and fluffy, and nearly the color of peanut butter.
Spoon the fluff over one cup of cold or hot milk, and stir; it’s pretty strong and bitter on its own! Some recipes also call for creamer, flavored or plain, to taste.
